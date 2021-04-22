‘Waste of money’, ‘Good decision’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as Warnock confirms players’ exits

Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will not play any further part in the 2020/21 season according to BBC Radio Tees Sport.

Assombalonga and Fletcher has been with Boro since 2017, but they’re both set to depart in the summer, as Neil Warnock turns his attention to next year’s campaign.

Assombalonga has scored five goals in 32 appearances, with Fletcher scoring twice in his 14 appearances in all competitions this term.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has recently confirmed that both Assombalonga and Fletcher aren’t training with the club’s first-team at this stage.

“We’ve told them that they won’t be involved again now. They won’t play and they won’t train with us. I just felt it was the right time. It’s difficult for players as well – it’s not their fault altogether.”

Boro are currently sat tenth in the Championship table, and Warnock is evidently keen to plan for next year’s campaign, where they’ll be targeting a top-six finish.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to not play the pair for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

A good decision by the manager.

We are not fighting relegation or going for top 6 and these players are wanting to be off so let them go now. — Simon (@sinky72) April 21, 2021

