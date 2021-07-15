Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Waste of money’, ‘Another pointless Dong signing’ – These Birmingham City fans react as player departure announced

Birmingham City have confirmed that keeper Andres Prieto has left the club after less than a year with club.

The stopper joined on a free transfer in August 2020 when Aitor Karanka was in charge and it had been hoped that he would make the number one position his own.

However, an unconvincing debut against Cambridge in the League Cup, combined with injuries and then the arrival of Neil Etheridge meant Prieto would only play once more for Blues, in the FA Cup defeat at Manchester City. Then, when Lee Bowyer arrived, the 27-year-old would often fail to make the squad.

Therefore, a summer move felt inevitable and Blues announced today that Prieto had departed after the club and player came to a mutual agreement.

As you would expect, most fans weren’t too bothered by the news, with many taking the positive in that it frees space up on the wage bill moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


