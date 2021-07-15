‘Waste of money’, ‘Another pointless Dong signing’ – These Birmingham City fans react as player departure announced

Birmingham City have confirmed that keeper Andres Prieto has left the club after less than a year with club.

The Club have reached an agreement with @andrestprieto to mutually terminate his contract. Best of luck, Andrés! 👊 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 15, 2021

The stopper joined on a free transfer in August 2020 when Aitor Karanka was in charge and it had been hoped that he would make the number one position his own.

However, an unconvincing debut against Cambridge in the League Cup, combined with injuries and then the arrival of Neil Etheridge meant Prieto would only play once more for Blues, in the FA Cup defeat at Manchester City. Then, when Lee Bowyer arrived, the 27-year-old would often fail to make the squad.

Therefore, a summer move felt inevitable and Blues announced today that Prieto had departed after the club and player came to a mutual agreement.

As you would expect, most fans weren’t too bothered by the news, with many taking the positive in that it frees space up on the wage bill moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Best agreement for both parties, fair fee quid off the wage bill aswell I’m guessing #KRO #BCFC https://t.co/lY2O1HmkIB — paul delves (@delves1) July 15, 2021

Decent wage you would think to get off the books and use on others instead. — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) July 15, 2021

Good decision really with his rumoured wage. — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) July 15, 2021

Pointless signing, played 1 game in the cup? — George Yeomans (@BluenoseGeo) July 15, 2021

another waste of money — Martin Baker (@tronontwit) July 15, 2021

I mean with Ethers in the Hospital couldn’t of stuck around for a few more weeks 😂😂😂 — RK (@RK97kimbo) July 15, 2021