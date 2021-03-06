Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Waste of a wage’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t impressed with one player in defeat v Reading

7 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday suffered yet another loss in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against promotion-chasing Reading at the Madejski Stadium. 

The game’s turning point came after 29 minutes in the contest, as Julian Borner’s miss-placed pass led to Reading forward George Puscas racing through on goal. Borner brought the Romanian international down in the penalty area, and was shown a straight red card after the challenge.

Michael Olise slotted home the penalty confidently to give Veljko Paunovic’s side a deserved lead on the day. Lucas Joao then made it 2-0 in the second-half, as he fired home from close-range against his former club. Andy Yiadom then rounded off an impressive Reading performance, as he made it 3-0 with a well-struck goal just two minutes from time.

Borner’s dismissal certainly gave Reading a sizeable advantage on the day, which will have been frustrating for Sheffield Wednesday. The defender has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this term, as they’ve struggled in this year’s campaign, with Darren Moore’s side sat 23rd in the Championship table.

Plenty of the Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Borner’s impact in the match, which proved to be the main talking point.

