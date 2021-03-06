‘Waste of a wage’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t impressed with one player in defeat v Reading

Sheffield Wednesday suffered yet another loss in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against promotion-chasing Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The game’s turning point came after 29 minutes in the contest, as Julian Borner’s miss-placed pass led to Reading forward George Puscas racing through on goal. Borner brought the Romanian international down in the penalty area, and was shown a straight red card after the challenge.

Michael Olise slotted home the penalty confidently to give Veljko Paunovic’s side a deserved lead on the day. Lucas Joao then made it 2-0 in the second-half, as he fired home from close-range against his former club. Andy Yiadom then rounded off an impressive Reading performance, as he made it 3-0 with a well-struck goal just two minutes from time.

Borner’s dismissal certainly gave Reading a sizeable advantage on the day, which will have been frustrating for Sheffield Wednesday. The defender has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this term, as they’ve struggled in this year’s campaign, with Darren Moore’s side sat 23rd in the Championship table.

Plenty of the Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Borner’s impact in the match, which proved to be the main talking point.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Absolutely fuming – giving the ball away fair enough – a mistake, the decision to bring the forward down as last man and get sent off is unforgivable and amateurishly STUPID — RUSSELL PAUL SYKES (@RussSykes) March 6, 2021

Just when it cant get any worse, you always find away. It really is quite remarkable. The Wednesday way — Alex Green (@green3033) March 6, 2021

His fault too. Poor control, poor pass to hutch. Should have left it from behind. Very amateur tackle. Now we're 10 men and behind. — Just Dave (@WawawDave) March 6, 2021

I have no clue why he is starting over dunkley — Tom (@TomLyne1211) March 6, 2021

get him gone — noahhwalsh (@noahhwalsh) March 6, 2021

Why is he even playing — David Sports (@1SportsGenius) March 6, 2021

Shut the door on yer way out son. Same as the rest. — Spiderbones (@ddaardvark) March 6, 2021

Keep on walking Borner.Waste of a wage. — Rimus Quayle (@RimusQ) March 6, 2021

Never want to see him in a Wednesday shirt again — SwfcCal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉 (@SwfcCal) March 6, 2021

Oh Julian borner you stupid stupid man — ED14 (@ED6ix) March 6, 2021

Sack him — Deano (@deanrowdingswfc) March 6, 2021

Trying to work out if this makes us stronger or weaker #swfc https://t.co/8ja4BRUMPO — Ryan Mitchell (@95ryanmitchell) March 6, 2021

He shouldn’t be anywhere near that team in first place. https://t.co/9Vh42w6vaV — Cam (@Cameron_Weston) March 6, 2021

Borner is a shocking ,shocking defender #swfc — Elliott Wattam (@Elliott51084) March 6, 2021