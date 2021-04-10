‘Waste of a wage’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react to Corberan’s frustrating player update

Huddersfield Town have been hit with a frustrating injury blow recently, with Oumar Niasse being ruled out of action for eight weeks.

The forward only signed for the club in March, and is yet to make an appearance for the club, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll even do that after this injury setback.

Niasse has previously been on the books with the likes of Hull City and Everton, and would have been looking to make a positive impression with Carlos Corberan’s side at the John Smith’s Stadium this season.

But that doesn’t seem as though it’s going to be the case, with Corberan confirming in a recent press conference that Niasse is set for a spell in the treatment room.

Huddersfield are set to return to action on Saturday, when they take on relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between both teams.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to react to the frustrating news on Niasse.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

So basically he'll be getting paid for doing nothing, brought in to help us until the end of the season and won't even make it onto the bench before the summer. Awesome. — Craig Stevanato (@stevvy1986) April 9, 2021

So we're paying Niasse 4 months' wages to play 0 games. Town all over is that. — Daniel Stevanato (@Stevros1988) April 9, 2021

Niasse out for the season? What a waste of a wage — Joe Kelly (@JoeKelly14) April 9, 2021

We're going to be paying Niasse for 4 months wages and he is ruled out of every single game. 😂 cracking that. https://t.co/caaaCh0qd3 — Terry (@terryhtfc89) April 9, 2021

If you didn't laugh you'd cry I guess. It took 2 months to sign Niasse. Literally within a few hours of signing he's freakishly injured for 2 months which means he's unlikely to ever play for the club unless we extend his contract.

If we had any luck it'd be bad luck etc… 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/gyVs6vaamD — Matt Shaw (@TTCMatt) April 9, 2021

Niasse out for the same length of time it took us to sign him 🤣 https://t.co/Aq14RbylrW — Al (@alex_gibb18) April 9, 2021

8 (Eight) weeks. What a way to earn money. https://t.co/VdwBM5dhzk — Yorkie 💙 (@mwwhtafc81) April 9, 2021