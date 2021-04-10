Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Waste of a wage’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react to Corberan’s frustrating player update

Published

5 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have been hit with a frustrating injury blow recently, with Oumar Niasse being ruled out of action for eight weeks. 

The forward only signed for the club in March, and is yet to make an appearance for the club, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll even do that after this injury setback.

Niasse has previously been on the books with the likes of Hull City and Everton, and would have been looking to make a positive impression with Carlos Corberan’s side at the John Smith’s Stadium this season.

But that doesn’t seem as though it’s going to be the case, with Corberan confirming in a recent press conference that Niasse is set for a spell in the treatment room.

Huddersfield are set to return to action on Saturday, when they take on relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between both teams.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to react to the frustrating news on Niasse.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


