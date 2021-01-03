‘Waste of a shirt’, ‘Worst on pitch’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans frustrated by one man in disappointing Northampton draw

Sunderland played out a dull goalless draw with Northampton Town yesterday and many Black Cats fans have been left fuming at midfielder Josh Scowen.

The Black Cats were playing their first game since the 15th of December due to postponements but they looked more out of touch than rested, failing to find much fluidity at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Charlie Wyke had arguably their best chances to find the net but was unable to make either count but it was Scowen that seems to have caught the attention of many Sunderland fans, for all the wrong reasons.

The 27-year-old started alongside Max Power in midfield and was underwhelming – connecting with just 67% of his passes, only winning nine of his 19 defensive duels, and losing possession 20 times (Sofascore).

Scowen went into the referee’s book in the 44th minute and was nearly shown a second yellow not long after, while perhaps his most influential moment in the game saw him narrowly fail to connect and turn in a cross from Aiden McGeady at the back post.

He doesn’t seem to a particularly popular figure among the Stadium of Light faithful, with many Black Cats supporters taking to Twitter to fume about his performance.

Read their reaction here:

Grigg,Gooch,Maguire,Wyke, O'brien, Flanagan, Graham, Scowen and Power have to go nowhere near good enough for this team and club. Wages will make it impossible tho. With these playing we have no chance of going up. #SAFC — Phil Godfrey (@mackemfaith73) January 2, 2021

Need a good transfer window. Scowen, Wyke, Mcglaughlin, Graham and Power all terrible. Thought Johnson meant to be an attacking manager. Why take both wingers off and not go 442? #SAFC — Lee Walker (@walke2l) January 2, 2021

If Josh Scowen was a race horse he'd be off to the glue factory after that performance. Waste of a shirt. #safc — Josh W1LKS Wilkinson (@CLQ_W1LKS) January 2, 2021

Add scowen to that aswell been absolutely rank #safc — Jordan Gowling (@JordanGowling29) January 2, 2021

Max Power and Josh Scowen in midfield = dumb and dumber #SAFC — Jack Gilmore (@15jgilmore) January 2, 2021

Scowen needs to come off at half time. Disaster waiting to happen #SAFC — Joey Burton (@joey__burton__) January 2, 2021