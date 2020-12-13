Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Waste of a place’, ‘Absolutely terrible’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday slam 26-y/o after defeat to Barnsley

Published

5 mins ago

on

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been bemoaning the impact that Callum Paterson has been able to have since his summer move following his performance in the Owls’ 2-1 defeat against Barnsley on Saturday.

The Owls suffered another massive setback against Barnsley despite getting off to a strong start and taking the lead inside the opening four minutes of the game. Tony Pulis’ side though just like they did at Norwich City were unable to hold onto their lead and ended up falling to another defeat. That leaves them four points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Championship.

Paterson was brought in by Gary Monk to add some experience and versatility to the squad. However, the Scotland international has been unable to make the desired impact at Sheffield Wednesday so far. The Owls have struggled to get the best out of him and seeing him fail to produce the same reliable performances he had done at Cardiff City.

Against Barnsley Paterson was guilty of giving the ball on too many occasions losing possession 17 times during the 84 minutes he was on the field for. While the 26-year-old also failed to make a single tackle and maintained a passing accuracy of just 29% of the ball (Sofascore).

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to suggest that he has not really offered enough since his move to the club, and there were some who commented on him striking out at one of the seats in frustration after he had been withdrawn by Pulis with six minutes remaining.

Here then we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


