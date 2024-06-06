, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It hasn't been the dream start to football club ownership for Birmingham City's owners, as after multiple years of flirting with danger, the Blues finally paid the price of relegation to League One last season.

The club's American owner, Tom Wagner, hasn't shied away from letting his vision for Birmingham City be known since he arrived with Shelby Companies Limited in their takeover of the club last summer.

A central part of his vision for the future is the construction of a new 40,000-60,000 capacity stadium, something that Wagner says will not be put on ice following the club's relegation to League One.

Building that kind of arena comes with the caveat of top-flight football perhaps being the expectation, as to move from such an iconic stadium in St. Andrew's to what would be one of the largest football stadia in the country, is not a move you make and simultaneously accept third tier football.

Has Tom Wagner invested enough in Birmingham City playing squad?

But have Wagner and co invested enough cash in the playing squad so far? Football League World's Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs shared his thoughts...

Speaking to FLW, Mike believes that Wagner and his ownership group have invested sufficiently enough in the playing squad so far, and that perhaps there was other reasons for Blues' eventual relegation.

"Yeah, I think they absolutely have invested in the playing squad during their time in charge," Mike said.

"You've just got to look at the lack of investment prior to them coming in, just to show how big of a deal it's been.

"You look at some of the players they bought last year, Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird, Dion Sanderson; I think they've put their money where their mouth is personally.

Notable Birmingham signings under Tom Wagner, per Transfermarkt Player Reported transfer fee Dion Sanderson £2m Lee Buchanan £1.3m Ethan Laird £750k Krystian Bielik £<1m

"Has it turned out well? No, we were obviously relegated. But on the face of it, I think a lot of Blues fans were really, really happy last summer with the acquisitions.

"I think it's just the mix of the new players with the existing ones that we had, just wasn't the right mix, and obviously ended in relegation."

Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner has displayed commitment to spend

As Mike alluded to, despite with the benefit of hindsight making a mistake sacking John Eustace when the club were in a play-off position and replacing him with the ill-fated appointment of Wayne Rooney, Birmingham's owners have loosened the purse strings.

That is at least compared to the investments of previous years, as their spending across last season was an increase from 2022/23, in which Tahith Chong and Emmanuel Longelo were the only players signed for a transfer fee.

Prior to that, the 2021/22 season saw the club spend next to nothing on transfer fees, with all of their arrivals that season being free agents or loan signings other than the undisclosed fee they paid to sign Juninho Bacuna - per Transfermarkt.

So, with Birmingham expected to have one of, if not the largest transfer budget of any club in League One this summer, Blues fans can expect their owners to heavily invest once again as they look to make an instant return to the Championship.

That budget would only be significantly boosted with the sale of Jordan James, with top European clubs such as Atalanta reportedly eyeing up a potential big money move for City's star midfielder.

Blues fans should then feel confident that their club is in far safer hands than perhaps it previously was, and should the club win promotion back to the second tier next season, the ambitious nature of Wagner will surely see the club aiming to emulate the exploits of Luton Town and Ipswich Town respectively.