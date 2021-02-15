‘Wasn’t ready to see this’ – Many Sunderland fans react as familiar face impresses in the Premier League

Fulham January signing Josh Maja scored a brace to help Scott Parker’s side beat Everton last night, which has drawn an interesting response from many Sunderland fans.

The 22-year-old striker arrived on loan from Bordeaux on transfer deadline day and after making his debut off the bench against West Ham United, was handed his first start by Scott Parker yesterday.

Maja was hugely impressive, scoring both of Fulham’s goals as the relegation scrappers picked up their first Premier League win since November by upsetting the top-four chasing Toffees.

The January signing made a smart back post run to convert a low cross for his opener before seizing on a rebound to tap in his second.

While last night’s game will have filled Fulham fans with hope, Sunderland supporters will likely have been feeling very different emotions.

Having come through the North East club’s academy, Maja was famously sold to Bordeaux midway through the Black Cats’ promotion push in the 2018/19 campaign with the whole saga captured in the Sunderland Til I Die docu-series.

Will Grigg was brought in as his replacement but became one of the club’s most famous transfer flops of recent years.

Maja’s first start in English football since his exit has certainly caught the attention of Sunderland fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Don’t be sad it’s over. Be happy it happened. Or something like that. — Ethan Zombek (@eszombek) February 14, 2021

Still we got Will Gri…….🙄🙄🙄 — KS1973 (@beerbelly1973) February 14, 2021

If we’d sorted out a proper contract with him when he was with us we’d be out of league one and probably near top of championship and he’d be with a hell of a lot more than what we sold him for https://t.co/TNnPnkJPdt — The Porkchop Express (@BUD_com) February 14, 2021

People who don't understand football will say he just scored two tap ins People who do understand the game will appreciate how good his positional awareness is. The lad is a natural poacher Can't explain enough how much I hate Donald for selling him https://t.co/6B9tCASEJi — Jonny Smith (@OrwiteTreacle) February 14, 2021

Let's just go over this again. Josh Maja, 20-year-old academy graduate with 15 L1 goals in 24 appearances for #SAFC, sold for £1.5m and now scoring in the PL. Replaced by a 27-year-old for £3m, who went on to score 5 L1 goals in 41 appearances and is now on loan to MK Dons. https://t.co/IQBQk34k18 — Lovatt🌹 (@JD_Lovatt) February 14, 2021

Please dont…… — Grahame Lake (@Grahame_psprare) February 14, 2021

I miss you https://t.co/aGJFO1Xc08 — Jake Hutchinson (@Jake_3456) February 14, 2021

Wasn’t ready to see this https://t.co/lWkAGifSfl — Joe Stuart (@joseph00stuart) February 14, 2021

I still love the bloke to be honest https://t.co/hS82RI22JK — Kris Wall (@KrisWall92) February 14, 2021

Fitting that the man who broke my heart should score on Valentine’s Day https://t.co/aAXZ8cMt5K — Swifty (@connor_swif7) February 14, 2021