Sky Bet League One

‘Wasn’t ready to see this’ – Many Sunderland fans react as familiar face impresses in the Premier League

Published

4 mins ago

on

Fulham January signing Josh Maja scored a brace to help Scott Parker’s side beat Everton last night, which has drawn an interesting response from many Sunderland fans. 

The 22-year-old striker arrived on loan from Bordeaux on transfer deadline day and after making his debut off the bench against West Ham United, was handed his first start by Scott Parker yesterday.

Maja was hugely impressive, scoring both of Fulham’s goals as the relegation scrappers picked up their first Premier League win since November by upsetting the top-four chasing Toffees.

The January signing made a smart back post run to convert a low cross for his opener before seizing on a rebound to tap in his second.

While last night’s game will have filled Fulham fans with hope, Sunderland supporters will likely have been feeling very different emotions.

Having come through the North East club’s academy, Maja was famously sold to Bordeaux midway through the Black Cats’ promotion push in the 2018/19 campaign with the whole saga captured in the Sunderland Til I Die docu-series.

Will Grigg was brought in as his replacement but became one of the club’s most famous transfer flops of recent years.

Maja’s first start in English football since his exit has certainly caught the attention of Sunderland fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


