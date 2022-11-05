“Wasn’t good enough” – Reading FC player makes admission following Preston North End defeat

Reading wing-back Baba Rahman has admitted his side’s performance during yesterday’s clash against Preston North End wasn’t acceptable, taking to Twitter following their 2-1 loss.

Following an underwhelming performance in the final third against Luton Town on Tuesday evening, yesterday’s first half followed a very similar pattern with neither side able to create a clear-cut chance.

However, the Lilywhites came out as the brighter team in the second 45 and that paid dividends for them with Ched Evans heading the visitors ahead in the 51st minute, silencing the home crowd who hadn’t had a lot to shout about anyway.

The Royals were given a route back into the match 20 minutes later when Andy Yiadom won a penalty – with that opportunity being taken by Lucas Joao who rifled the ball into the bottom left corner.

However, they were level for less than ten minutes with Ched Evans grabbing his second to ensure the away side claimed all three points on the night, consigning the Berkshire outfit to a disappointing defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Rahman, who didn’t enjoy his best game down the left-hand side, came out after the game and addressed supporters on social media following an unsuccessful evening.

He posted: “Today wasn’t good enough and I’m the first to admit it Royal fans.

“We have a chance to make up for it on Tuesday and we’ll go for it. Thanks for the support and get home safe. Up the Ding.”

The Verdict:

Rahman is right because the Royals were nowhere near up to par yesterday, both going forward and defensively.

Unfortunately, Tom McIntyre does need to take a considerable amount of responsibility for both goals because he was at fault for the lead-up to the first goal and didn’t close his man down for the second.

Multiple players didn’t step up in defence though, with Junior Hoilett, Andy Yiadom and Rahman all failing to deliver top-quality crosses for the likes of Andy Carroll and Yakou Meite to get on the end of.

The midfield failed to do enough to take control of the game as well, with Jeff Hendrick potentially the brightest midfielder along with Tom Ince. Mamadou Loum was poor – but he will be hoping to make up for that against Watford if he gets another chance to shine.

Manager Paul Ince also needs to take a considerable amount of responsibility because his team selection was poor last night. More rotation was clearly needed and some of those that had underperformed at Luton were given an undeserved start against the Lilywhites.