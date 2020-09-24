Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has claimed he won’t be letting Sheffield Wednesday target Jacob Murphy leave this summer, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The winger spent last season on loan with the Owls and became an important weapon for Garry Monk, finishing the campaign with nine goals and six assists.

Monk revealed earlier this month that he was hoping to bring Murphy back to Hillsborough this season and it is understood that the two clubs have been in regular communication over another deal but it appears such a move is off the cards.

The 25-year-old started for the Magpies last night as they recorded their largest ever competitive away win by beating Morecambe 7-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Murphy grabbed a goal and an assist against the League Two side and, after the game, Bruce revealed that he would not be letting the winger leave this summer.

He said (via Yorkshire Live): “I won’t be letting him out. After that kind of performance, I definitely won’t be letting him go. He deserves to stay with us.

“He’s improved enormously and I’ve been very pleased with him, even though he hasn’t made the squad for the weekend. We’ve got a lot of players to choose from, but at this particular moment, I won’t be letting Jacob go.

“He’s had a really good pre-season, and showed a great attitude towards it. He’s benefited from being out on loan, and had a really good loan last year at Sheffield Wednesday, who think really highly of him.”

Wednesday have already brought in the likes of Josh Windass, Elias Kachunga and Izzy Brown this season but still look a little short of attacking firepower.

With that in mind, this update seems disappointing for the Owls but it appears many fans of the club don’t feel that way.

Read their reaction here:

It was obvious about 3 weeks ago he wasn't coming back to us. Why keep dragging this one out? Move on — John Jackson (@Wotdidscoobydoo) September 24, 2020

If he makes it as a prem footballer I will be amazed, he wasn’t good enough imo even for the championship — Chris Butcher (@swfcbarry) September 24, 2020

Really dont get this obsession!?, ‘devastating blow’!!??, he’s a decent player who did pretty well in a poor side last season, but it’s hardly like we’ve missed out on prime Ronaldo is it. — Otterman Nodge (@Otterman_Nodge) September 24, 2020

Time to move, yes would like him to come back but I’d hardly class it as devastating. — Alex Sweeney 🇬🇧 (@Alex_sweeney91) September 24, 2020

Good luck to him — Andrew Smith (@Cubadsmith) September 24, 2020

He was decent in parts, but not a major blow for me. Silly wages likely. GM knows what we need. https://t.co/jpLuMJqYjy — The Reason👊1867 (@1867life) September 24, 2020