‘Wasn’t expecting that’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to recent player departure

Marc Pugh has left Queens Park Rangers by mutual consent.

Pugh, 33, joined QPR on a free last summer. The ex-Bournemouth and Hull City man went on to feature 27 times for Mark Warburton’s side in the Championship this season, scoring twice.

He began the season as a back-up player. Fans didn’t see a whole lot of him until after Christmas, and come the time of the temporary break in football he’d become a key player to Warburton.

Pugh provided some much needed experience in what remains a very youthful QPR side, and many fans will seemingly miss him.

On the left hand side he showed his Championship experience, putting in some determined displays and helping the likes of Ilias Chair progress in his role too.

But with the club facing financial hardship, Pugh has been let go, and he won’t feature in any of QPR’s final nine games of the season.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

Blimey… didn't see that one coming. — James (@SmudgeQPR) June 13, 2020

Was hoping to keep him, can’t see us keeping Rangel and Cameron either so we will be lacking some really experienced pros. — Daniel John (@Danielisaranger) June 13, 2020

A tireless performance all season @MarcPugh7 – both on the pitch and in the kitchen. Thank you, and good luck with that cook book! — Paul Stokes (@Stokesie) June 13, 2020

Really…. wow wasnt expecting that.. — Damien Lucifur (@MNBMDNFMband) June 13, 2020

All the best @MarcPugh7 definitely grew on me as the season went on #toppro — Gringo (@2weetTony) June 13, 2020

Disappointed — CrazyDanizzle (@SlideAwayDreams) June 13, 2020

I would have kept him — Petesaardvark (@petesaardvark) June 13, 2020