QPR

‘Wasn’t expecting that’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to recent player departure

Published

2 hours ago

on

Marc Pugh has left Queens Park Rangers by mutual consent.

Pugh, 33, joined QPR on a free last summer. The ex-Bournemouth and Hull City man went on to feature 27 times for Mark Warburton’s side in the Championship this season, scoring twice.

He began the season as a back-up player. Fans didn’t see a whole lot of him until after Christmas, and come the time of the temporary break in football he’d become a key player to Warburton.

Pugh provided some much needed experience in what remains a very youthful QPR side, and many fans will seemingly miss him.

On the left hand side he showed his Championship experience, putting in some determined displays and helping the likes of Ilias Chair progress in his role too.

But with the club facing financial hardship, Pugh has been let go, and he won’t feature in any of QPR’s final nine games of the season.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news on Twitter:


Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

