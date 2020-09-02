Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wasn’t expecting that’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club make player announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have secured the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Elias Kachunga on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old becomes the Yorkshire outfit’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown.

The versatile forward is eligible to play in the Owls’ season opener against Walsall in the League Cup on Saturday.

Kachunga played a pivotal role in Huddersfield’s promotion to the Premier League back in the 2016/17 campaign as he scored 13 goals, with him then going on to make several appearances for the Terriers in the top-flight.

The player was then released at the end of the last season and was available on a free transfer before the Owls swooped.

Wednesday fans have been very active on social media following the club’s announcement of the news, with many of them not expecting this transfer to materialise given the lack of gossip and chat around the deal in the last few weeks.

The Josh Windass to Sheffield Wednesday transfer saga has been the main topic on many Owls’ fans lips of late, so for many, this Kachunga deal has seemingly come out of the blue judging by the reaction on Twitter.

Take a look here at how Owls fans are reacting to this news…..


