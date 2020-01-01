‘Wasn’t expecting that!’ – Loads of Bristol City fans respond to team news ahead of Brentford clash

Bristol City will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins when they welcome an in-form Brentford side to Ashton Gate this afternoon.

The Robins had been enduring a difficult run of form following a string of four consecutive defeats in mid-December, but they sealed a much-needed 3-0 win over Luton last time out to arrest their slide.

However, Lee Johnson’s men now face a tough task if they want to build on this recent success as they welcome a Brentford side who have won three of last five matches, despite losing against Millwall in their last match.

The Robins boss has made just one change to the side which overcame Luton on Sunday, with this seeing a midfield switch in Korey Smith enter the starting line-up in place of Adam Nagy.

Bristol City took to Twitter to confirm the news this afternoon:

🚨 TEAM NEWS HAS ARRIVED! 🚨 ⬅️ Nagy

➡️ Smith What do you make of that #BristolCity fans?#BRCBRE pic.twitter.com/lDuTbLpGgc — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 1, 2020

Can you score maximum points in this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 1. Where did Bristol City finish in the Championship during 18-19? 14th 11th 8th 7th

Plenty of Robins supporters responded to Johnson’s decision by indicating some surprise at the line-up, while others expressed their confusion at the continued omission of Kasey Palmer from the side.

Here are some of their responses…

Oh Marley Watkins — DREW Taylerson (@dhtaylerson) January 1, 2020

Bring back Kasey 😑 — Adam Robinson (@Adamtherobinson) January 1, 2020

Wasn’t expecting that!! — CharlieAdamno1Fan (@FanAdamno1) January 1, 2020

What did Nagy do wrong? — ReganT34 (@ReganRjtippett) January 1, 2020

Really happy Watkins has kept his place — the_real_winsaw (@the_real_winsaw) January 1, 2020