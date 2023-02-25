“Wasn’t even an injury” – Carlos Corberan provides update on 30-year-old situation ahead of West Brom v Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion take on Middlesbrough in one of the headline Championship matches this afternoon.

Carlos Corberan’s men may have their work cut out in looking to end a three-game winless run when Michael Carrick’s in-form Middlesbrough arrive at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies looked set to nail down a play-off berth before defeats to Birmingham City and Watford on their travels, with a draw at home to Blackburn Rovers in between, have stunted their progress, and they may give themselves an uphill task to climb back into the play-offs if Boro leave the Black Country with all three points.

Injuries have come at a bad time for Albion in recent weeks denting Corberan’s ability to rotate his squad, something that was working a treat for the Baggies at the start of his spell in charge.

Tom Rogic has not been involved in league action since the 2-1 defeat at Burnley in late January and Corberan explained why when he spoke to BirminghamLive.

He said: “He’s still not quite ready to train with us fully.

“At the beginning it looked like it wasn’t even an injury, it was more of a fatigue, but with the passing of weeks the fatigue has still been there and the muscle is still tight.

“That’s why he couldn’t make any training yet with the group.”

The Verdict

Rogic has shown a lot of promise at times this season mainly as a very effective option off the bench for the Baggies.

However, given his lack of regular action it is not a surprise to see him pick up an injury along the way, Corberan will just be hoping that a solution can be found so that the Aussie is available and fully firing for the business end of the season.

The fact that Rogic has not yet returned to training when initially they believed the injury was something minor is quite concerning, and especially with a dependable figure like Matt Phillips being ruled out of the rest of the campaign elsewhere in the squad.