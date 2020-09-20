Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Wasn’t conclusive’, ‘Stonewall’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans debate flashpoint v Watford

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a goalless draw by Watford yesterday at Hillsborough.  

Garry Monk’s side have now kept back-to-back clean sheets in the opening weekends of the Championship, taking them to -8 in terms of points as they look to overcome a 12-point deduction.

There’s no denying that a point against a strong Watford side is a good result, but could it have been more?

Quiz: What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14

What club was Izzy Brown loaned from?

Josh Windass certainly feels like he should have won a penalty, with the forward breaking into the area in the first-half before being felled by a recovering Watford defender.

He took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the decision not going Wednesday’s way, which has sparked some debate amongst the club’s fanbase.

Some echo Windass’ thoughts that it was a penalty, but others are looking at it with a much more balanced view, with one fan even stating it wasn’t conclusive whether there was enough contact.

Here, we dive into that debate…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wasn’t conclusive’, ‘Stonewall’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans debate flashpoint v Watford

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: