‘Wasn’t conclusive’, ‘Stonewall’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans debate flashpoint v Watford

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a goalless draw by Watford yesterday at Hillsborough.

Garry Monk’s side have now kept back-to-back clean sheets in the opening weekends of the Championship, taking them to -8 in terms of points as they look to overcome a 12-point deduction.

There’s no denying that a point against a strong Watford side is a good result, but could it have been more?

Josh Windass certainly feels like he should have won a penalty, with the forward breaking into the area in the first-half before being felled by a recovering Watford defender.

He took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the decision not going Wednesday’s way, which has sparked some debate amongst the club’s fanbase.

First half today brilliant , should of been a few up and a stone wall penalty , second half we would of lost a goal last season . Spirit is there for all to see . Points and clean sheets on the board 👏🏼👏🏼 — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) September 19, 2020

Some echo Windass’ thoughts that it was a penalty, but others are looking at it with a much more balanced view, with one fan even stating it wasn’t conclusive whether there was enough contact.

Here, we dive into that debate…

-8 after 2 tough games. Well impressed. Sorry Joshua don't think that was a pen though. Really enjoying watching this season!!!!! Looking forward to seeing what we can do after the -12. Make history!!!!!! — Gavin Fry (@snowjnki) September 20, 2020

Only penalty we'll get this season is the minus 12 bud. Great first half from the team. Don't beat self up about 2nd they one if league favourites and we gave them a game and could have won it — Will (@willorwillnot88) September 19, 2020

Welcome to the world of Wednesday, you should know by now we don't get penalties. If it was down the other end he'd have given it all day long. — Name can be blank, see. (@Tris37) September 19, 2020

The pen wasn't conclusive on either real time of replay, but great to see a committed team performance against a strong Watford team. — Ken T (@S6Man) September 19, 2020

100% Pen!! But dont fret, you keep working that Hard and everything will fall into place! Well done all of you! 🥰 — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) September 19, 2020

Great shift today fella🔥🔥, MOM for me and a stonewall pen. #Baller #swfc — Kris Ball 🦉 (@krisball76) September 19, 2020

Yep pen all day long 🦉 — Finlay Derbyshire (@FinlayDerbyshi3) September 19, 2020