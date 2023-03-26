After close to a full season unattached Dale Stephens has decided to call time on his playing career.

The ball playing midfielder was consistently one of the best in his position outside of the top-flight before winning promotion with Brighton and Hove Albion under Chris Hughton.

The 33-year-old latterly spent two seasons in the top-flight with the Clarets, of which were not as successful as his time on the South Coast.

It was a surprise not to see Stephens picked up by a second tier club in the summer despite his struggles at Burnley, but some fitness issues and a reluctance to sign older players, that has been far more present since the coronavirus pandemic, worked against the former Rochdale man.

Stephens did not stand out as an obvious fit stylistically to join Burnley under Sean Dyche, although he did satisfy their transfer policy at the time, and the 33-year-old was unable to nail down a starting berth at Turf Moor.

Unfortunately, Stephens' career never really got going again after leaving the Seagulls and he explained the rough transition into new surroundings that he experienced in speaking to The Athletic.

He said: "It wasn’t a normal way of signing.

"It happened quickly and they had a game in the evening.

"I was almost institutionalised to the way they (Brighton) did things.

"When I walked through the door at Burnley, it was completely different.

"I’m not saying it was any worse or any better, just very different.

"It was very much about survival in everything they did.

"Nothing really changed in terms of training, trying anything new."

The Verdict

It is a shame that Stephens was not able to find another club in the short term, but the 33-year-old comes across as content with the decision to hang up his boots at just 33.

It will be interesting to monitor what kind of path he takes next, but there should be opportunities through the PFA and a coaching career could be in the offing having already attained the first two FA badges.

It was evident in the way that Stephens played the game that he had a very good understanding of it, and that can sometimes translate fairly well into divising tactical plans and becoming a manager.

With contacts at Brighton and Hove Albion, who have provided jobs for former players in the recent past, it would not be a surprise to see Stephens return to the Seagulls in a new role in the coming years.