Washington starts: The predicted Rotherham United XI to face Preston on Tuesday night

Rotherham United take on Preston North End this midweek in the Sky Bet Championship, as the new season continues apace.

The Millers are back in the second tier and will be content with their start to proceedings, having won one and drawn one in their opening two games.

It’s a bright start for United, then, and if they can win against Preston they will be sitting very nicely indeed in the top half of the Championship table.

Preston have had a decent start to the season themselves, though, with five points from their opening three matches, and so it should be a fascinating contest.

Ahead of the game, here’s the XI Rotherham could name:

After beating Reading 4-0 at the weekend, there is every chance that Paul Warne will want to name as close as possible the same side for this clash with Preston.

Two men likely to be missing, meanwhile, are Joshua Kayode and Tom Eaves with both still sidelined for the Millers as they continue to recover from muscle and ankle problems respectively.