Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell has claimed that Millwall's 2-1 win against QPR at Loftus Road in February is his favourite performance for the Lions to date.

Goals from Duncan Watmore and Oliver Burke delivered some London derby revenge for Gary Rowett's side, who had been beaten 2-0 by the R's in the reverse fixture.

That win, in front of thousands of travelling Millwall fans, has clearly had a big impact on Cresswell, who picked it out as his favourite performance for the Championship club so far.

The Leeds loanee was outstanding at Loftus Road - winning all three of his ground duels and 10 of his 15 in the air while also making two tackles and nine clearances (Sofascore).

He had only recently returned to the starting XI due to the injury to captain Shaun Hutchinson and has proven his quality in the weeks since.

Despite the Millwall skipper returning to full fitness, Cresswell has retained his place in Rowett's side due to his impressive form and looks set to start against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Verdict

The travelling Millwall fans certainly enjoyed their London derby victory at Loftus Road in February and it seems Cresswell loved it too.

They were far too good on the day for their hosts and got some revenge for the defeat in the reverse fixture.

The Leeds loanee had just returned to the starting XI and hasn't relinquished his place in the side since despite Hutchinson returning to fitness.

Cresswell's time at The Den has been a bit up and down but he's proven his quality over the past month or so and now looks set to play an important role in their promotion push.