‘Was quality last season’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with fresh Reading target

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Reading defender Tom Holmes this summer, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

The Reds are still looking to make their first outfield signing of the summer, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath their only addition so far.

But Forest are actively trying to bolster their squad, with Reading’s Josh Laurent on their radar having already had a seven-figure offer turned down for the midfielder.

Another Reading player is believed to be on Forest’s radar. As per Nottinghamshire Live, defender Tom Holmes is of interest.

Like Laurent, Holmes is out of contract at Reading next summer, but the club are said to have offered him a three-year deal as they look to cling onto him

Holmes, 21, made 39 appearances in the Championship for the Royals last season. He is predominantly a centre-half, but played at right-back on a number of occasions too.

Forest are looking to provide competition for Jordan Gabriel at right-back, but could also be in the market for a new centre-half should Joe Worrall depart.

Holmes, then, sounds like he would be a useful addition for Chris Hughton’s side, but what have fans made of the speculation?

Here, we take a look at their responses…

Only positive if any of these rumours materialise. Otherwise we are left with a depleted squad — Luke Bowers (@lukeureds89) August 3, 2021

We are clearly not making 'decent offers' for any of these players we are being linked with 😂 — Matt (@trainfanmatt) August 3, 2021

Far from the full article, but at 21 he has great experience last season His versatility at the back would serve well, and could at excel at Forest this season given he’d come in as a starter — Trent Hutson (@TrentHutsonFJ) August 3, 2021

#nffc I’d be more excited about signing Tom Holmes from reading. Was quality last season at RB for them. Last I heard tho Everton and wolves were interested. — Scott Fowkes (@scottyfowkes) August 3, 2021

Least they’ll actually get to play in a full stadium coming to Forest. Not one man and his dog at Reading — Paul Walford 🍋🍋 (@PaulWalford9) August 3, 2021

They could want Messi and Ronaldo until they actually sign someone fans, at this stage now, won’t believe until they see it. — Martin (@Devon_Dolphin) August 3, 2021

I can't see it happen — Alex Finnigan (@AlexFinnigan17) August 3, 2021

Won’t happen — hotroyal (@andy620527) August 3, 2021