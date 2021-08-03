Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Was quality last season’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with fresh Reading target

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Reading defender Tom Holmes this summer, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

The Reds are still looking to make their first outfield signing of the summer, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath their only addition so far.

But Forest are actively trying to bolster their squad, with Reading’s Josh Laurent on their radar having already had a seven-figure offer turned down for the midfielder.

Another Reading player is believed to be on Forest’s radar. As per Nottinghamshire Live, defender Tom Holmes is of interest.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Nottingham Forest’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

QPR (A) - 2020/21

Like Laurent, Holmes is out of contract at Reading next summer, but the club are said to have offered him a three-year deal as they look to cling onto him

Holmes, 21, made 39 appearances in the Championship for the Royals last season. He is predominantly a centre-half, but played at right-back on a number of occasions too.

Forest are looking to provide competition for Jordan Gabriel at right-back, but could also be in the market for a new centre-half should Joe Worrall depart.

Holmes, then, sounds like he would be a useful addition for Chris Hughton’s side, but what have fans made of the speculation?

Here, we take a look at their responses…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Was quality last season’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with fresh Reading target

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: