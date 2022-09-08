“Was not surprised” – Swansea City fan pundit delivers verdict on Michael Obafemi’s situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City will be looking to back up their recent triumph over Queens Park Rangers by delivering a positive performance in their showdown with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Having been left out of the Jacks’ squad for last weekend’s game, it will be interesting to see whether Michael Obafemi makes his return to action at St Andrew’s.

Head coach Russell Martin revealed after his side’s meeting with the R’s that Obafemi was not in the right frame of mind to participate at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Obafemi was the subject of a great deal of interest from Burnley on transfer deadline day.

The Clarets submitted three separate offers for the 22-year-old which were all rejected by Swansea.

With the transfer window not set to open again until January, there is plenty of time for Obafemi to be reintegrated into Swansea’s starting eleven.

Making reference to the forward, FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar has admitted that he wasn’t surprised by the fact that Obafemi didn’t feature last weekend and is now hoping that the Republic of Ireland international will now be able to knuckle down.

Speaking to FLW, Millar said: “The Obafemi one is an interesting one, a lot of fans I think will say that he’s thrown his toys out of the pram because he didn’t get his move and that’s why he refused to train or whatever.

“Then you’ll get the ones I kind of think are a bit more understanding and can understand that if an agent is in his ear, giving him this sort of talk and saying he could potentially double or triple his wage etc.

“It will mess with your head, no matter if you’re happy or unhappy at a club, I think if your agent is nattering in your ear saying you could get a bit more money here and there and you can get this many bonuses.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, Burnley probably have the higher chance of getting back to the Premier League than we do at this moment in time, under an exciting manager in Vincent Kompany.

“I think it will play on his mind and to be fair, I was not surprised, it was a day after we had a game.

“Give him a couple of days to get his head back into the right frame of mind and then crack on and carry on, we’ve got him at least until January.

“Whether Burnley or another club come in for him again we don’t know.

“We’ve got him until then so just crack on and we’ll be fine.

“In terms of whether we should have cashed in, it depends on whether we had a replacement for him in that position up front and whether we had a couple of other replacements in and around the squad as well.

“Let’s say one defender, one midfielder and a striker for example, if we had a couple of them lined up then absolutely I would have considered cashing in.

“But from what I gathered, we didn’t have any replacements lined up so we didn’t cash in and kept him and we know how good he can be in front of goal and a great character to have around the squad.

“So, like I said, we’ve got him until at least January so let’s make the most out of him and see what happens.”

The Verdict

For Swansea’s sake, selling Obafemi at such a late stage in the previous window would have been an extremely risky move as they may have struggled to draft in a sufficient replacement for him.

Martin’s task in the coming weeks will be to make sure the forward has the correct mindset in terms of playing for Swansea.

If Obafemi is willing to give his all, there is no reason why he cannot play a major role for the Jacks as they look to climb the Championship standings.

Having provided 17 direct goal contributions in 39 second-tier appearances, Obafemi will be confident in his ability to make a difference at this level in a Swansea shirt.