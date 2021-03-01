‘Was not ready’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans make Tony Pulis observations as comments emerge

Sheffield Wednesday have today appointed Darren Moore as the club’s new manager.

Moore takes over from Neil Thompson, who had done a decent job in the interim following Tony Pulis’ departure around the festive period.

Ultimately, Wednesday remain in deep trouble in the Championship in terms of relegation and part of the reason for that is Pulis’ failed spell (albeit very short lived) as boss.

Speaking to the Back of the Net podcast, Pulis opened up on his spell with Wednesday.

He said: “It was difficult from the start, to be honest.

“We’d booked a holiday and because of the Covid it got cancelled. With the dark nights and everything else coming I thought ‘go on then’. It was one of a few job offers that I’d been given.

“I personally think Sheffield Wednesday is one of the biggest teams outside the Premier League. But it didn’t work out.

“That was my fault as much as it was anybody else’s fault. But I’m one of those people, if I don’t see it the way is right then I can’t do it. That’s just me and the way I am.”

Many Wednesday fans feel that Pulis taking the job at Hillsborough was purely to kill a bit of time during the ongoing pandemic, leaving them irritated as the club plan for life under Moore now.

We dive into the reaction of those annoyed fans here…

So Pulis blames Covid, Dark nights, a cancelled holiday, Megsons and Sam Ellis advice. Oh, and himself. Nothing about the owner. — Mazza (@wannao7) March 1, 2021

Had his holiday cancelled and was bored so took our job, great 😂 — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) March 1, 2021

I wish that I hadnt bothered! — Angel Helen (@AngelSexBomb) March 1, 2021

At the same time didn’t deny anything, reading between the lines, sounds like a man who was not ready to go back to management — Fion Duffield (@fionduffield) March 1, 2021

Holiday was cancelled, bit of time on his hands, oh why not then… — stephen carley (@stephen_carley) March 1, 2021

So he took the job because his holiday was cancelled! — Andy Luff (@luffaj) March 1, 2021

Tony Pulis gave the impression right from the start he was doing us a favour and we should be lucky to have him. His diabolical spell in charge will be a major factor in our impending relegation. https://t.co/sGkm7scJVS — Iain McCluskey (@IainAMcCluskey) March 1, 2021