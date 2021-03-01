Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday News

‘Was not ready’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans make Tony Pulis observations as comments emerge

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have today appointed Darren Moore as the club’s new manager. 

Moore takes over from Neil Thompson, who had done a decent job in the interim following Tony Pulis’ departure around the festive period.

Ultimately, Wednesday remain in deep trouble in the Championship in terms of relegation and part of the reason for that is Pulis’ failed spell (albeit very short lived) as boss.

Speaking to the Back of the Net podcast, Pulis opened up on his spell with Wednesday.

He said: “It was difficult from the start, to be honest.

“We’d booked a holiday and because of the Covid it got cancelled. With the dark nights and everything else coming I thought ‘go on then’. It was one of a few job offers that I’d been given.

“I personally think Sheffield Wednesday is one of the biggest teams outside the Premier League. But it didn’t work out.

“That was my fault as much as it was anybody else’s fault. But I’m one of those people, if I don’t see it the way is right then I can’t do it. That’s just me and the way I am.”

Many Wednesday fans feel that Pulis taking the job at Hillsborough was purely to kill a bit of time during the ongoing pandemic, leaving them irritated as the club plan for life under Moore now.

We dive into the reaction of those annoyed fans here…


