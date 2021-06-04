‘Was not expecting this’, ‘Top stuff’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans react as club confirm surprise signing

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of George Johnston, with the defender agreeing a three-year contract with the club.

🔷 𝗝𝗢𝗛𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗦 𝗔 𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗥🔷 ✍️🏻 We are delighted to announce the signing of @GeorgeJ35 on a three-year deal. Welcome, George!#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) June 4, 2021

The 22-year-old joins from Dutch giants Feyenoord but he will be known to fans in England having come through the ranks at Liverpool, whilst he spent last season on loan with Wigan Athletic.

Johnston impressed for the Latics and he will be back in the third tier next season, with the Trotters announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.

Boss Ian Evatt is reshaping the squad following promotion and whilst plenty of new recruits are expected in the coming weeks, this is a move that has gone under the radar.

Therefore, the reaction to the transfer news was one of surprise initially but also positivity as they recognise the talent and potential that Johnston has.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…

Not what i was expecting but still very good, top stuff — James BWFC🇬🇧 (@jodbwfc) June 4, 2021

I mean wasn’t expecting that but take that — MarcusBurton (@Burton15Marcus) June 4, 2021

Centre back, 22, played in League 1 last season, 3 year deal? Happy days — Harvey (@harveyorg27) June 4, 2021

Love a signing there hasn’t been a single rumour for 🤩 — Loo Loo (@liamjcee) June 4, 2021

Good signing this, very good pedigree, Wanderers doing great work getting this young man, welcome George COYW — little sam (@BallydehobWhite) June 4, 2021

Was not expecting this — Jack (@Jackmather98) June 4, 2021

What a signing — CharlieE (@eshiyfnkhrnjg) June 4, 2021