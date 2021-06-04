Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

'Was not expecting this', 'Top stuff' – These Bolton Wanderers fans react as club confirm surprise signing

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of George Johnston, with the defender agreeing a three-year contract with the club.

The 22-year-old joins from Dutch giants Feyenoord but he will be known to fans in England having come through the ranks at Liverpool, whilst he spent last season on loan with Wigan Athletic.

Johnston impressed for the Latics and he will be back in the third tier next season, with the Trotters announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.

Boss Ian Evatt is reshaping the squad following promotion and whilst plenty of new recruits are expected in the coming weeks, this is a move that has gone under the radar.

Therefore, the reaction to the transfer news was one of surprise initially but also positivity as they recognise the talent and potential that Johnston has.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…


