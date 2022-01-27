‘Was not expecting this’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to new of Tottenham transfer agreement

Charlton Athletic have completed the loan signing of Tottenham midfielder Nile John, the League One club have announced.

Having joined Tottenham’s youth ranks back in 2016, the 18-year-old has already made two senior appearances for Spurs.

After coming on as a substitute in a Europa League clash with Wolfsburg last February, John made his first start for the club in a Europa Conference League clash with Vitesse earlier this season.

The teenager has also been capped by England at several different under age levels, as he continues his progression up the footballing ladder.

Now though, John’s next step looks set to be the opportunity of regular first-team football at League One level, after it was confirmed that the midfielder has joined Charlton on loan until the end of the season, having been recommended to the club by former manager Chris Powell.

With that deal completed, John becomes Charlton’s third signing of the January window, after the permanent signing of striker Chuks Aneke, and loan deal for full-back Juan Castillo from Chelsea.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of John’s signing, plenty of Charlton fans were keen to give their thoughts on their club’s new arrival.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Addicks supporters had to say.

Was not expecting this at all. Looks a decent talent, 14 games with 7 goals in PL2. Hungry looking player. Could be a great addition and could really help in Lee's spot who has been woeful of late. — Lewis Veyan (@LewisVeyan) January 27, 2022

Look forward to this one, recommended by the legend Chris Powell — Samuel (@SamuelGaster) January 27, 2022

Chris Powell working his magic still 😍 — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) January 27, 2022

Sir Chris Powell wouldn’t loan him to us if he wasn’t that good👌🏻 — dan (@_DanSheed) January 27, 2022

Oh yes 😍 — JC (@BigJc022) January 27, 2022

What a signing — Stockley123 (@Stockley1231) January 27, 2022

A loan for a season that’s already over 👌🏻 — Flud 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@flud97) January 27, 2022