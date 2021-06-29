‘Was not expecting that’ – Many Bolton Wanderers react as Evatt eyes fresh transfer swoop

Bolton Wanderers are interested in making a surprise move for free agent Phil Jagielka, according to Alan Nixon.

Bolton won promotion from League Two last season and are now preparing for life back in League One under Ian Evatt.

It has been a busy start to the summer, too, with seven players already putting pen to paper on free transfer moves.

According to Alan Nixon, though, a surprise arrival could be in the offing, with Phil Jagielka being invited in for pre-season.

Jagielka is a free agent after his contract at Sheffield United expired at the end of last season, and is searching for a new club.

The 38-year-old, who was born in Manchester, made 10 appearances in the Premier League last season and has racked up over 600 career appearances.

Jagielka would obviously provide excellent experience for Evatt and for Bolton if he were to sign on at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Even on a one-year deal to see him through to the age of 39, on a free transfer it could be worth a punt and could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business.

What do Bolton fans make of the rumour, though? Here, we take a look at their reactions…

At league one that would be very good business! Im sure it would be with view to moving into coaching/management. — Lee Ward (@LeeWard19) June 29, 2021

What a signing that would be in League 1. He wouldn’t break sweat in that league https://t.co/7my6SVxnVp — Jon Davies (@1JonDavies1988) June 29, 2021

Jagielka is a bit of a mad one tbf 😂 — Jonnie Tickle (@JonnieTickle) June 29, 2021

Can’t wait for Jagielka Baptiste and Gilks lining up for Bolton next season #bwfc — Sean (@Seanwanderers1) June 29, 2021

Gilks, Jagielka & Alex Baptiste combined age 112 🤝 #bwfc — ABWFC (@ABWFC1) June 29, 2021

https://twitter.com/Miiiison/status/1409790437053943812?s=20