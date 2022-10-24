“Was not at his best but he did offer something” – Sheffield United fan pundit reacts to midfielder’s display v Norwich City

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

John Fleck has been with Sheffield United since the 2016/17 season and has been a regular part of the side having come up from League One with the Blades and rising to the Premier League.

This season has been a bit of a slower one for the midfielder who has missed out on game time due to suffering with an injury since the end of August.

However, the 31-year-old returned against Coventry City on Wednesday night coming on as a substitute for ten minutes before making his full return against Norwich on Saturday ,being part of the starting line-up.

Fleck was substituted off in the 58th minute as his side then went on to come back from being two goals down and drawing 2-2.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse what he made of Fleck’s performance and he said: “Fleck was not at his best but he did offer something during the game.

“His positional sense is very good and he’s also good in the tackle. He’s also capable of driving the team forwards through beating his man or with his low centre of gravity, always intelligent passing but we didn’t get to see much of this on Saturday especially not in the first half.

“After half-time he was much better for 20 minutes before being replaced by Tommy Doyle, he started to get the ball more and played some good link-up with Osborn down the left hand side and the forward players.

“Whilst he is still capable of better, it was a decent performance from Fleck on his first start since returning from injury.”

The Verdict:

As Owain says whilst this may not have been Fleck’s best performance in a red and white shirt, given it was his return from injury and first start you wouldn’t expect his top game but rather a show of solidity and a recovery.

Furthermore, at 31-years-old, it’s bound to take him a bit more time to get stuck back into things especially in a game against another top side in the league.

However, the midfielder put in a generally good display and showed the elements of his game that make him an asset in a team. The more minutes he gets, the more he will no doubt be contributing to his side’s performance.