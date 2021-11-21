‘Was immense,’ ‘Different gravy’ – Many Bristol City fans wax lyrical over one player following Blackburn draw

A number of Bristol City supporters have been piling praise on Joe Williams after his influential performance during the Robins’ 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson’s side headed into the game under pressure after they had fallen to five defeats in their previous six matches before the international break. They were much-improved against Blackburn and for a large part of the game after they had taken the lead it did seem as though they would make a return to winning ways, before Ben Brereton Diaz scored an equaliser and they had to settle for a point.

One player that stood out once again for the Robins was midfielder Joe Williams. He was able to control the game with his distribution and he added a lot of quality to proceedings for Bristol City as he has been doing in almost all of his appearances following his return from injury issues this season.

Williams was able to complete two successful dribbles and also provided one key pass whilst being heavily involved in the build-up for the Robins with him having 66 touches of the ball. It was the sort of performance that underlined the quality that he can bring to the table when Bristol City are in possession.

Pearson will be needing to keep Williams fully fit for as long as possible, and if he can remain able to consistently feature and perform as he has been doing then he will be a crucial player for their hopes of climbing the table.

Many Bristol City fans were left highly impressed with the midfielder once again following his latest impressive showing against Blackburn on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Better performance today, showed a bit of fight. Joe Williams superb. — Dan England (@Dan_England85) November 20, 2021

Decent display for large parts, looked organised & played with real energy. Typical City with the inability to see out the game again, soft goal to concede. We’re a far better side with Joe Williams in it. COD & the young lads excellent as well. Got to start winning games soon! — George Howe (@georgehowe23) November 20, 2021

Joe Williams, best player on the pitch in the 1st half and gave all he could in the 2nd — David Adams (@DavidJohnAdams) November 20, 2021

Joe Williams MOTM, was immense — steve hutton (@huttons1) November 20, 2021

Joe Williams by a mile — Gary_Webber (@GaryWeb94635724) November 20, 2021

Joe Williams different gravy, constantly vocal/organising those around him while delivering quality when on the ball! Solid performances all round, O Dowda v good today even without his goal. Shame about the Kalas floor header but they happen… Good to see us not collapse, COYR! — Daniel Hill (@Dannnno_H) November 20, 2021

First time ever watching Joe Williams play for Bristol City, can 100% say he was the best player out on that pitch today! — Daniel Padfield (@DanPadders95) November 20, 2021