Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Was immense,’ ‘Different gravy’ – Many Bristol City fans wax lyrical over one player following Blackburn draw

Published

20 seconds ago

on

A number of Bristol City supporters have been piling praise on Joe Williams after his influential performance during the Robins’ 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson’s side headed into the game under pressure after they had fallen to five defeats in their previous six matches before the international break. They were much-improved against Blackburn and for a large part of the game after they had taken the lead it did seem as though they would make a return to winning ways, before Ben Brereton Diaz scored an equaliser and they had to settle for a point.

One player that stood out once again for the Robins was midfielder Joe Williams. He was able to control the game with his distribution and he added a lot of quality to proceedings for Bristol City as he has been doing in almost all of his appearances following his return from injury issues this season.

Williams was able to complete two successful dribbles and also provided one key pass whilst being heavily involved in the build-up for the Robins with him having 66 touches of the ball. It was the sort of performance that underlined the quality that he can bring to the table when Bristol City are in possession.

Pearson will be needing to keep Williams fully fit for as long as possible, and if he can remain able to consistently feature and perform as he has been doing then he will be a crucial player for their hopes of climbing the table.

1 of 20

Have Bristol City ever won a competitive match at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium?

Many Bristol City fans were left highly impressed with the midfielder once again following his latest impressive showing against Blackburn on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Was immense,’ ‘Different gravy’ – Many Bristol City fans wax lyrical over one player following Blackburn draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: