‘Was hoping for Eze’s extension’ – These QPR fans react to shock signing

Queens Park Rangers have signed Danish striker Marco Ramkilde, who’ll join up with the club’s U23s squad.

The 21-year-old, who has already featured for the R’s development side in a game against Watford last month, has joined the Loftus Road outfit on an 18-month contract after a successful loan spell in west London and it’s fair to say that the news of the youngster’s arrival received a mixed reception on social media.

QPR announced the signing on their official Twitter account earlier this afternoon and Rangers fans were split on their new addition.

Here are some of the best responses from R’s supporters….

