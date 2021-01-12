‘Was fun while it lasted’, ‘Build you up to let you down’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react to transfer update

Blackburn Rovers are now ‘unlikely’ to sign talented left-back Harry Pickering from Crewe Alexandra.

A deal for Harry Pickering is unlikely, as things stand.https://t.co/0APqnxglnN #Rovers — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) January 12, 2021

It had been reported last night that the two clubs were in talks over a deal for the 22-year-old, and it seemed as though an agreement was set to be reached.

However, the Lancashire Telegraph have confirmed this morning that any prospective deal is off, with the finances getting too much for Rovers.

They state how Barry Douglas will be staying at Ewood Park for the rest of the season now, which means they are picking up his salary, with Amari’i Bell another left-back at the club until the summer.

Given Pickering’s ability, it’s fair to say that many Blackburn fans were gutted by this news, as they had hoped the youngster would join and become a key player for the years to come.

But, it’s not to be, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Same old rovers, build you up to let you down. — Dom. (@Dom_Duxbury) January 12, 2021

Rovers have done well playing brinkmanship before when deals have gone and then gone through. We only have so much money — Brian Kenny (@brianken74) January 12, 2021

Well, it was fun while it lasted… — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) January 12, 2021

Should be going back in sharpish today and sort out sell on fee and get this done — Ewood Loyal (@EwoodLoyal) January 12, 2021

Disappointing would be an understatement if this falls through, much better prospect than Bell & Douglas IMO 🙈 — Gary Barrett (@aidenwb02) January 12, 2021

Who would have gueesed. — LScotty2706 (@LScotty2706) January 12, 2021

Shocking from rovers wasted money else where and now can’t even sort a league one player out with a price of £600k. — David Allen (@Daveallen083) January 12, 2021