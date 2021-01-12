Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Was fun while it lasted’, ‘Build you up to let you down’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react to transfer update

Published

10 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers are now ‘unlikely’ to sign talented left-back Harry Pickering from Crewe Alexandra.

It had been reported last night that the two clubs were in talks over a deal for the 22-year-old, and it seemed as though an agreement was set to be reached.

However, the Lancashire Telegraph have confirmed this morning that any prospective deal is off, with the finances getting too much for Rovers.

They state how Barry Douglas will be staying at Ewood Park for the rest of the season now, which means they are picking up his salary, with Amari’i Bell another left-back at the club until the summer.

Given Pickering’s ability, it’s fair to say that many Blackburn fans were gutted by this news, as they had hoped the youngster would join and become a key player for the years to come.

But, it’s not to be, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


