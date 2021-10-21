‘Was always going to be tough’ – Is the pressure building on Michael Appleton at Lincoln City?

Lincoln City fell to their sixth defeat of the season on Tuesday night, with the Imps losing 1-0 to AFC Wimbledon at the LNER Stadium.

The Imps have struggled for consistency so far this season, and currently occupy 15th spot in League One having won only four of their opening 13 games.

On Tuesday, City played at home for the third successive game, but fell to their sixth defeat of the campaign as Aaron Pressley netted from the penalty spot inside five minutes.

A few boos were heard at the full-time whistle, which is a sound Lincoln players haven’t been too familiar with given how well they did last season, albeit behind-closed-doors.

Lincoln’s frustrating start to the season was discussed on FLW TV’s Midweek Review show on Thursday morning, with George Harbey sharing sympathy with Michael Appleton.

He said: “In some ways, I think when you don’t pick up wins, especially at home, the pressure is always going to be there.

“It sounds daft, but I think Lincoln could have done without having such a good season last season. The goal was never to finish in the play-offs, I think they were happy having a strong top-half finish.

“Because they were only 90 minutes away from the Championship, that’s raised the expectations.

“The summer was massive for them, because they lost Johnson and Rogers, Edun went to Blackburn and Grant went to Peterborough. There’s four of your main players right there.

“You’ve got to replace the loan players straight away, and no one has really stepped up to impress Grant and Edun so far.

“It was always going to be tough for them. You’ve got to stick with Appleton because he’s a good manager, and it was always going to take time when you lose that many key players in the summer.”

