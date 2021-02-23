‘Was always going to be difficult’ – Norwich City summer signing’s start to life at Carrow Road: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, it was a busy summer transfer window for Norwich City.

In total, the Canaries brought in no fewer than nine new senior players either permanently or on loan in the summer, as they aimed to build a squad capable of getting them straight back into the top-flight of English football.

One of those who made the move to Carrow Road, was centre forward Jordan Hugill, with the 28-year-old joining on a three-year deal from West Ham for a reported £5million fee, having spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough and QPR respectively.

Since his move to Norwich, Hugill has scored four goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for Daniel Farke’s side, although he has started on just nine occasions in that time, with Teemu Pukki perhaps not surprisingly retaining his place as the club’s first choice striker so far this season.

Here, Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit, Fred Garratt-Stanley, has given his assessment on Hugill’s time with the Canaries so far.

He said: With Pukki filling the sole position upfront for the yellows, it was always going to be difficult for Hugill to get a decent run of games, which ultimately is what any striker needs to regain form.

When he has featured, his hold-up play and physical work has been impressive, and he has contributed a couple of important goals.

However, I worry his first touch and passing ability isn’t quite at the level required for a striker in Farke’s set up.

He does offer a useful alternative approach of physicality and directness and already appears an important, active member of the squad, so hopefully he continues to settle down and sharpen up.

Our Verdict

I think Hugill himself will probably be somewhat disappointed with how things have gone for him at Norwich up until now.

After such a frustrating time for him at West Ham, he will have seen this as a chance to really establish himself at a club with a permanent move that, given Norwich’s ambitions, could eventually earn him the opportunity to finally prove himself in the Premier League.

Up until now however, Hugill hasn’t really been given the game time he needs to establish himself at Norwich, although with the standing that Pukki has at Carrow Road, and the fact Norwich generally play with just the one centre forward, that was never going to be easy.

Even so, Hugill has still made an important contribution to the Canaries’ promotion push with his late penalty in the 2-1 win over Rotherham, and the brace to earn his side a 2-0 win over Bristol City.

As a result, if Norwich do win promotion this season than Hugill will have played an important role in that, while showing that he may be capable of making a useful contribution to the club in the future if necessary.