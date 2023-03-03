“Was a terrible situation” – Craig Forsyth opens up on Derby County ongoings

Derby County full-back Craig Forsyth says there has been a huge change at the club during the current campaign.

The previous campaign was a hugely difficult one for the Rams, played under the cloud of administration that led to a points deduction that would ultimately see them suffer relegation from the Championship.

But after being bought by local businessman David Clowes in the summer, the club were able to emerge from administration, and put together a squad for this League One campaign.

That has proved to be an effective rebuild for the Rams, who under new manager Paul Warne, are well in the battle for a quick return to the Championship.

As things stand, Derby are fifth in the League One table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Now it seems as though that greater success this season, has brought about a much more positive mood around the club.

Speaking about the change at Derby from last season to this one, Forysth was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: “It’s completely night and day. Last year it was a terrible situation for the club to be in.

“Everyone was united and stuck together through it and we came out the other side. Things are looking positive and long may that continue.”

The Verdict

You can’t blame those at Derby if they are enjoying the situation they are now in.

The uncertainty hanging over the club both on and off the pitch last season will not have made it an easy place to be, with many liking asking questions about their personal futures as well.

However, that now appears to have gone, which will of course be a huge release for those at Pride Park, especially given results are thriving as well.

Indeed, you feel being back in this sort of situation will mean a great deal to someone like Forsyth in particular, given he will have built a strong connection with the club having been there for ten years.