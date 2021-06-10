‘Was a real privilege’ – Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale’s sends message after England omission

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has left the England camp after narrowly missing out on the final Euros squad at the start of this month.

After a bright end to the season with the Blades, keeping three clean sheets in his last six Premier League games, Ramsdale was called up to the provisional 33-man squad by England manager Gareth Southgate before it was whittled down to 26 on June 1st.

Despite an injury to Nick Pope, opening the England door for the Sheffield United goalkeeper, fellow Championship goalkeeper Sam Johnstone would be the one to make the cut alongside Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Manchester United’s Dean Henderson

After remaining in the England camp after the squad announcement for the friendlies against Austria and Romania, his time with England has now come to an end and will now be joining the rest of us in supporting the national team.

In an Instagram post released by Ramsdale last night, he said: “Loved every second of last week, was a real privilege. Now time to watch and support the lads!”.

Alongside his message, the 23-year-old looks full of pride in the three photos he published, one showing taking part in a training drill and another one of him on the pitch at the Riverside.

The Verdict

This training camp must have been a morale booster for Ramsdale after being part of a rotten Premier League season in Yorkshire. For the foreseeable future, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson look to be England’s three main goalkeepers when all three are fit.

Even though he will be gutted to narrowly miss out on the 26-man squad, it sounds like (and judging from the Instagram post) the Sheffield United stop stopper richly benefitted from the experience where he was able to train alongside some of the most talented goalkeepers the country has to offer.

And if the opportunity arises again for Ramsdale to be involved, he will be eager to grab the opportunity with both hands. The possible incentive of an England call-up could help to raise his performance levels further – and Sheffield United can only benefit from that.