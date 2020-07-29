Warnock weighing up move for PL player to kickstart Middlesbrough transfer window

Neil Warnock will weigh up options over potentially signing Ben Gibson back from Burnley for Middlesbrough, as per the Northern Echo.

The defender impressed when Boro were last in the Premier League and eventually wound up back in the top flight with Burnley.

However, he’s found playing time harder and harder to come by thanks to the form of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee and could now be heading back to Teesside.

Indeed, Warnock is thought to be weighing up his potential transfer targets for the summer window now that he is staying on for a new campaign and a return for Gibson could be on his list.

Certainly, Boro need to add this summer and bringing Gibson could be a top start, if he can rediscover his form from his first spell at the club.

The Verdict

Warnock has always been a clever operator in the transfer window and he’ll know exactly what Boro need and who they need to get rid of.

Gibson could be a part of things, then, with his defensive abilities obviously well known and appreciated on Teesside.

What he needs to do, though, is get back on form after tough times at Burnley and that will be the real test for him if he does head back to the Riverside.