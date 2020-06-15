Warnock sends Leeds promotion message

Quoted by The Athletic, Neil Warnock has revealed that he is hoping that Leeds United are finally going to earn promotion this season and get back into the Premier League.

The wait for the season to restart is nearly over and, that in mind, the wait for the Whites to get back into the top flight could be coming to an end for United fans as well.

Certainly, this is their best chance of winning promotion in a long time, and Marcelo Bielsa and his players will be looking forward to getting on with the job this weekend onwards.

Up first, a game with Cardiff City and then it’s eight more games to get back into the promised land.

For Warnock, too, he feels it would be deserved if they were to go up this year, with him simply saying as he reflected on some of the stuff that’s gone on at the club in recent years:

“Bloody hell, what they’ve been through the last 10 years-plus, there’s nobody that deserves to get promotion more than them.”

The Verdict

Warnock was Leeds manager for a spell but couldn’t earn them a promotion – something that would have surprised given how prolific he has been at taking clubs into the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa is on course to be the manager to get them over the line, though, and Whites fans will be hoping that the wait is nearly over.