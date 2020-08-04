Warnock reveals Middlesbrough transfer plans, player contract offers

Neil Warnock has revealed he’d like three or four more transfer signings this month, and has also revealed a pair of contract extension offers have been tabled for two of his current squad.

The veteran manager is working towards yet another season in the game as he takes the reins at Middlesbrough for a full campaign, and Boro fans will hope he can get them up the table.

He’s started quickly with signings with Grant Hall arriving on a free after leaving QPR, and it sounds as though he is not planning on stopping there.

He said via Teesside Live:

“The end of a window will be more or less thinning the squad out and trying to strengthen areas that in pre-season haven’t looked as good as you thought.

“I’d like three maybe four before the end of this month.”

Meanwhile, he has also confirmed that both George Friend and Marvin Johnson have been offered new contracts and it’s now up to them to sign if they want to.

The Verdict

Warnock has got his feet firmly under the table on Teesside now and it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on once the Championship season gets underway in September.

We’re talking about a manager that has seen and done it all before and he’ll be well aware of what the club needs to be competitive next year.

The incomings have begun, then, and it sounds as though there is plenty more to come in the coming weeks as he shapes his squad.