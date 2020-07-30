Warnock ready to up transfer activity at Middlesbrough after update

Neil Warnock has revealed that he has given the players he has contacted until Monday to decide whether they want to sign for Middlesbrough for next season or not, as quoted by BBC Radio Tees.

The men from the Riverside are in the Championship for next season and Warnock did what he was tasked to do by Steve Gibson, keep them up.

Indeed, he has the managerial bug once more and is quickly looking to add to his squad, with it apparent those players he has asked to join so far have until Monday to make a decision and then he’ll start pushing them.

He said:

“I think next week, from Monday onwards, I’m going to start putting pressure on people and if they don’t want to come I’ll leave alone.

“But we do need quite a few, we need down the spine of the team one or two leaders and talkers.”

The Verdict

This could please Middlesbrough fans greatly.

Warnock is a good operator in the transfer market and evidently knows what he wants.

Boro, as all clubs do, need to act quickly this summer with the season set to come around pretty quickly in just over a month from now and getting players through the door early will be key to their preparations.

That is likely why Warnock has set his targets a deadline and it remains to be seen who comes in and who decides against things in the coming days and into next week.

Certainly, though, you can imagine he’ll be signing a few players this window.