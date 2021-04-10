‘Warnock power play’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to confirmed team news for Barnsley match

Middlesbrough face a tricky challenge on Saturday afternoon, as they make the trip to Oakwell to take on Championship play-off hopefuls Barnsley.

Neil Warnock’s side go into the without a win in their last three games, a run that has all but ended their hopes of a top six spot of their own in the current campaign.

Barnsley meanwhile start the game fifth in the table, three points clear of seventh placed Bournemouth in the race for the play-offs having lost just one of their last 15 league games.

Are these 17 facts about Middlesbrough's badge true or false?

1 of 17 1) Boro's lion on the badge was originally blue? True False

Perhaps with that in mind, Warnock has named a Middlesbrough side that shows just the one change from the one that drew with Watford on Monday, as Chuba Akpom replaces the injured Sam Morsy, while only six substitutes are named on the ‘Boro bench, with the likes of Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier still out injured.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Middlesbrough fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those ‘Boro supporters had to say.

6 subs. Warnock Power Play. — Chris Gibbon (@Chris_Gibbon91) April 10, 2021

Strong defence replacements on the bench… 🙃 — Chris Garbutt (@Chris_Garbutt87) April 10, 2021

Britt on the bench lol — LewH (@URMYBORO17) April 10, 2021

Britt?????? What’s the point — 𝓟𝓪𝓾𝓵 𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓼 (@guvpaul1) April 10, 2021

If he’s accepted that playoffs are now out of reach and he’s looking at individuals/partnerships in advance of contract renewals & the summer transfer window, then it makes absolute sense to me. — Tony Waters (@tonywaters) April 10, 2021

An actual striker?! 😂 hope we can sneak a draw today — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) April 10, 2021

A bit late for an April Fools joke Neil? — Ben (@Strickland__Ben) April 10, 2021

no bolasie 🤮 — ᴬᴸᶠᴵᴱ (@mfcAlfie_) April 10, 2021