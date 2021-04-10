Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Warnock power play’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to confirmed team news for Barnsley match

Middlesbrough face a tricky challenge on Saturday afternoon, as they make the trip to Oakwell to take on Championship play-off hopefuls Barnsley.

Neil Warnock’s side go into the without a win in their last three games, a run that has all but ended their hopes of a top six spot of their own in the current campaign.

Barnsley meanwhile start the game fifth in the table, three points clear of seventh placed Bournemouth in the race for the play-offs having lost just one of their last 15 league games.

Perhaps with that in mind, Warnock has named a Middlesbrough side that shows just the one change from the one that drew with Watford on Monday, as Chuba Akpom replaces the injured Sam Morsy, while only six substitutes are named on the ‘Boro bench, with the likes of Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier still out injured.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Middlesbrough fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those ‘Boro supporters had to say.


