‘Warnock is available’ – These QPR fans react after yet more frustration in Charlton draw

Published

1 min ago

on

It was yet another frustrating day for QPR on Saturday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Charlton Athletic at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It had been an encouraging start for Rangers, who led 1-0 at half time thanks to Geoff Cameron’s early striker, before the returning Lyle Taylor drew Charlton level ten minutes after the break.

QPR again took the lead with 20 minutes remaining thanks to summer signing Marc Pugh’s first goal for the club, but they were denied all three points when Naby Sarr netted a second equaliser for the Addicks in the fifth minute of added time, capitalising on some loose Rangers defending to fire past goalkeeper Joe Lumley and snatch a point for Lee Bowyer’s side.

That result means it is now just two wins in the last 11 games for Mark Warburton’s Rangers, who find themselves 14th in the Championship table, five points off the play-off places.

Taking to Twitter to react to that latest setback, plenty of QPR fans once again found themselves lamenting the quality of their side’s defending on Saturday, with many questioning their chances of progressing further if they continue with the approach they are currently taking.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


