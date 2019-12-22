‘Warnock is available’ – These QPR fans react after yet more frustration in Charlton draw

It was yet another frustrating day for QPR on Saturday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Charlton Athletic at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It had been an encouraging start for Rangers, who led 1-0 at half time thanks to Geoff Cameron’s early striker, before the returning Lyle Taylor drew Charlton level ten minutes after the break.

QPR again took the lead with 20 minutes remaining thanks to summer signing Marc Pugh’s first goal for the club, but they were denied all three points when Naby Sarr netted a second equaliser for the Addicks in the fifth minute of added time, capitalising on some loose Rangers defending to fire past goalkeeper Joe Lumley and snatch a point for Lee Bowyer’s side.

That result means it is now just two wins in the last 11 games for Mark Warburton’s Rangers, who find themselves 14th in the Championship table, five points off the play-off places.

Taking to Twitter to react to that latest setback, plenty of QPR fans once again found themselves lamenting the quality of their side’s defending on Saturday, with many questioning their chances of progressing further if they continue with the approach they are currently taking.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

Same old rubbish, defensively completely inept. Warburton under real pressure, another season of mid- lower table football #QPR — . (@GWISIMPSON94) December 21, 2019

2 goals against again. 7 goals against 2 sides who were struggling before playing us. We are in the Christmas spirit I guess. #qpr — Mark Davies (@qupe75) December 21, 2019

Standard QPR…. — ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴡ ᴄʟᴀʀᴋ (@clarky8325) December 21, 2019

Why do we make it difficult for ourselves… — Martin Griffin (@MartinGriffin4) December 21, 2019

No leaders no bottle 👍 — craig norman (@craignorman6) December 21, 2019

Warnock is available🤷‍♂️? — Tommy Robbo (@TommyRobbo4) December 21, 2019

Worst defence in our history. — Truth and Justice (@number8buser) December 21, 2019

That manager is incapable of organising a defence or making the changes to see a game out. Can’t wait for tonight’s comments. — Robert Rowe (@RobertR33186317) December 21, 2019