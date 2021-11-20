‘Warnock-esque’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Cardiff City fans heap praise on key figure after significant win

Cardiff City made it back-to-back league victories for the first time this season, with Steve Morison continuing to have a positive influence on the team.

The former Millwall manager was named as Mick McCarthy’s successor on a caretaker basis last month, and he quickly impressed, picking up four points from his first three games, which prompted the Bluebirds to give Morison the job until the end of the campaign.

And, it looks as though it was a smart decision, as Cardiff came from behind to beat Preston North End.

It was a significant result for the Welsh side, who are now 18th in the table, although they remain just three points above the relegation zone.

After the game, Morison showed his passion to the support, and it’s fair to say that it went down very well, with the fans loving the way he has embraced the role since coming in.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

You can see the happiness he brings to the squad 🥳 — Aaron🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JustMeeAaron) November 20, 2021

Warnock-esque💙💙 — Becky Evans (@BeckyHannah12) November 20, 2021

see not hard isi mick — 🐦 (@diffmj) November 20, 2021

Brilliant 🤩 — leigh james (@LeighWales) November 20, 2021

I love this guy ❤❤ https://t.co/DDbZyyYdEJ — Ashley Gifford (@giffy1927) November 20, 2021

Whether he stays long term who knows but I love him shows passion and a relationship with fans which always helps Steve mozza barmy army https://t.co/uFODzgsuKr — andrew (@footiexmadx) November 20, 2021

I’ve never wanted a manager to succeed at Cardiff City more than Steve Morison🤞🏼 Look at what it means to the gaffer to come back from 1-0 down and take the 3 points. Displayed more passion in 10 seconds than McCarthy did in 11 months The perfect fit. Up the Blues🤩🔵#CCFC https://t.co/lo28GV4LQJ — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) November 20, 2021