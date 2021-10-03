Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Warnock, are you seeing this’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Djed Spence shares the Nottingham Forest love

The decision to let Djed Spence leave on loan for Nottingham Forest in the summer surprised many Middlesbrough fans.

The wing-back has been unable to make an impact since Neil Warnock arrived at Boro, and fell out of favour under the experienced boss.

But since moving to Forest on deadline day, Spence has been an influential player, particularly since Steve Cooper arrived at the City Ground.

Yesterday, Spence produced his best performance yet in an away win at Birmingham City, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-0 victory.

Spence latched onto a through ball before firing emphatically beyond Matija Sarkic, before running over to the away end and clutching the Forest badge.

After the game, Spence sent a message to Forest fans, insisting his enjoyment of the game is “all he’s ever wanted” in what looks to be a dig towards Warnock and Boro.

Here’s what Boro fans had to say in response to that message…


