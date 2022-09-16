Ward starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Cardiff on Saturday

Huddersfield Town welcome Cardiff City to Yorkshire this weekend as they bid to get themselves a second win of the season.

The Terriers have had a poor start to the campaign and they sit 23rd in the table, with only Coventry City sat behind them in the standings.

The Yorkshire club goes into this game with new faces at the helm, too, with Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley in temporary charge and tasked with trying to get a result after the dismissal of Danny Schofield earlier this week.

They face a Cardiff side that has been a bit hard to predict this year with them producing a top performance, particularly in the first half, against Middlesbrough earlier this week but with them also showing they can be inconsistent and Huddersfield will be hoping to catch them on an off day.

In terms of team news for Huddersfield, Matty Pearson and Tyreece Simpson remain out injured and won’t be in contention.

Elsewhere, it remains to be seen what sort of changes, if any, Pelach and Harsley make to the side as they look to try and snap the rut that the team is in and this is the XI we think they might name…