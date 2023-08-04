Derby County take on Wigan Athletic at Pride Park on the opening day of the League One season on Saturday.

The Rams spent much of last season in the play-off places, but they dropped out of the top six on the final day of the campaign as they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby suffered a blow this summer as they lost striker David McGoldrick, who was their top scorer last season with 25 goals, to newly-promoted League Two side Notts County, with the 35-year-old opting against signing a contract extension to rejoin the club where he started his career.

Influential winger Jason Knight has completed a move to Bristol City for a fee of up to £2 million, while Krystian Bielik, James Chester, Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman are also among those who have left the club.

It has been an impressive summer of recruitment for the Rams, with Paul Warne bringing in Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson, Josh Vickers, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Conor Washington and Kane Wilson.

Derby face a Wigan side who were relegated from the Championship last season and the Latics will start the campaign with an eight-point deduction due to financial issues under the club's previous ownership.

After Mike Danson's takeover, the future is looking brighter for Shaun Maloney's side and the Scotsman has made a number of new additions this summer, with Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Matt Smith, Sean Clare, James Balagizi, Liam Shaw and Kelland Watts all arriving at the DW Stadium.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at how the Rams could line up.

GK - Joe Wildsmith

Wildsmith proved to be a shrewd acquisition for the Rams last summer from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 27-year-old kept 21 clean sheets in 54 appearances in all competitions last season and despite the arrival of Vickers, who has worked with Warne previously at Rotherham United, Wildsmith should retain his place between the sticks.

RWB - Joe Ward

Ward enjoyed an excellent campaign for Peterborough United last season, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions to help Posh reach the play-offs.

The 27-year-old offers useful versatility with his ability to play at right-back or out wide and he should feature in a right-wing back role here.

CB - Curtis Nelson

Nelson was a long-term target for Warne and he finally managed to bring him to Pride Park this summer.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season at Blackpool, scoring one goal in 18 appearances for the Seasiders and captaining the side on a number of occasions, but he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Championship.

CB - Sonny Bradley

Bradley was one of the Rams' stand-out signings this summer, joining the club after his departure from Luton Town.

The 31-year-old did not feature in the Hatters' successful Championship play-off campaign, but he played 19 times during the regular season and his leadership qualities were crucial in the dressing room for Rob Edwards' side.

Bradley has excellent League One experience having helped Luton to the third tier title in 2019 and he will be a key part of Derby's back line this season.

CB - Eiran Cashin

Cashin came through the Rams' academy and he has established himself in the first-team in recent years.

The 21-year-old scored one goal and registered one assist in 52 appearances in all competitions last season and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club's Young Player of the Season.

LWB - Callum Elder

Elder arrived at Pride Park after his departure from Hull City this summer.

The 28-year-old has won two promotions from League One during his career with the Tigers and Wigan and he should line up at left-wing back against one of his former clubs this weekend.

CM - Conor Hourihane

It was a significant coup for the Rams to land Hourihane's signature last summer and as expected, he proved to be a quality player in the third tier, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Hourihane has been named as Derby's new captain and he will be an integral part of the side in the upcoming campaign.

CM - Max Bird

Bird is another Rams academy product who has become a regular in the first-team.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and registered six assists in 48 appearances in all competitions last season and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with Championship side Hull City having a bid rejected for the midfielder this week.

Warne says that the club do not want to sell Bird and the Tigers' bid was short of their valuation, so he will be remaining at Pride Park as things stand.

CM - Korey Smith

Smith was a regular for the Rams last season, providing one assist in 48 appearances in all competitions and despite being a midfielder by trade, he spent much of the campaign playing at right-back.

The arrival of Ward should allow Smith to move back into his more natural position and he will line up alongside Hourihane and Bird in midfield against the Latics.

ST - James Collins

There is big pressure on Collins to provide the goals that have been lost with McGoldrick's departure.

Collins scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 52 games in all competitions last season, but Warne will be hoping that return will increase this time around.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a surprise return to former club Shrewsbury Town, but he will surely be an integral part of the Rams' front line in the upcoming campaign.

ST - Conor Washington

Washington joined the Rams from Rotherham this summer, reuniting with Warne after the pair worked together previously at the New York Stadium.

The 31-year-old underwent knee surgery in April, so he may not be fit enough to start, but should he be available, he is likely to partner Collins.