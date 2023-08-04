Southampton will be desperate to kick off their Championship return with a victory over recently promoted Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The visitors still need time to adapt to Russell Martin's methods and the hosts will benefit hugely from having the Hillsborough crowd behind them.

Southampton are about to embark on a new era for the club, playing their first Championship game in over a decade tonight.

Despite finishing bottom of the Premier League last season, the ambition will be to bounce straight back to the top-flight at the first time of asking in the current campaign.

Martin is still in the midst of forming his squad before the end of the transfer window, as it is anticipated more players will depart the club by September 1st.

However, with that being said, they should have more than enough quality for a Sheffield Wednesday side who have been slow movers in the market this summer, in part due to more off-field issues surrounding the club.

Darren Moore has departed and been replaced by former Watford chief Xisco Munoz, who will be looking to start with a victory over their fellow Championship new boys.

Who could start for Southampton against Sheffield Wednesday?

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Russell Martin could put out in his first ever game in charge.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has been the primary goalkeeper used by Martin in pre-season, and the youngster should thrive in his system on the south coast.

The 21-year-old had the Manchester City education as a youngster, and his ball-playing capabilities will suit Martin's possession-based, attack-minded brand of football perfectly. He will likely be the first-choice for the majority of the season over Alex McCarthy.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

With Tino Livramento set to join Newcastle United imminently, Southampton's choice at right-back is an easy on to make this evening.

Walker-Peters is a quality operator and will more than be capable at second tier level, the 26-year-old should start over James Bree at right-back tonight and it would be a major boost if the Saints can retain him before the end of the window, too.

CB: Jan Bednarek

The long-serving central defender made his return from injury recently and Martin confirmed he could be in contention tonight to start at centre-back.

Shea Charles deputised there in the recent pre-season victory over AZ Alkmaar, but it is likely he will be used in midfield this season. The experience of the Poland international could be vital at the heart of the defence, in what is a young squad.

CB: Jack Stephens

Stephens has been a Southampton player for over 12 years and has played over 150 games for the club. The 29-year-old could be the partner for Bednarek at centre-back.

He faces competition from Lyanco and Armel Bella-Kotchap, who may be long-term options, but recent pre-season performances may tip the scales towards Stephens for now.

LB: Ryan Manning

Southampton's new left-back can be expected to be used heavily this season as the club's first-choice left-back, especially considering he is a player who understands Martin's brand of football already.

Not only does he understand it, but the 27-year-old has thrived in it. The pair have reunited on the south coast, but know each other well from their time at Swansea City, where Manning won the player of the year award in his final season at the club, regularly contributing in both an attacking and defensive sense.

CM: James Ward-Prowse

Southampton's club captain has been the subject of Premier League interest this summer, especially from West Ham United, but is likely to be involved at Hillsborough.

Ward-Prowse's days may be numbered on the south coast, with the window still open, but may play a few more games for the club before he departs. The 28-year-old England international midfielder has played over 400 times for the club.

CM: Will Smallbone

After a decent loan spell with Stoke City last season in the second tier, Smallbone is back with his parent club and hoping to make a central-midfield spot his own, be that with Ward-Prowse or an alternative should he depart.

He has been heavily involved in pre-season, and has a good chance of starting over Shea Charles despite signing for the club from Manchester City for a reported initial fee of around £10.5 million, as per Sky Sports.

Smallbone and Charles will be hoping to play at the base of the Saints' new-look midfield in the future depending on what happens with Romeo Lavia and Ward-Prowse.

CAM: Carlos Alcaraz

The attacking-midfielder is a wonderfully technically gifted player, with excellent close control, and has already showed glimpses of having promising end product at a higher level.

Alcaraz is primed to explode in the Championship, especially under an attack-minded coach such as Martin.

The 20-year-old should be pulling the strings in the most advanced midfield role, and is primed to explode in the second tier.

His four goals and two assists weren't enough to keep Southampton in the Premier League but showed signs of promise ahead of a season in the second tier.

RW: Nathan Tella

Tella just enjoyed an incredible season with Burnley, scoring or assisting 24 goals in 45 games in all competitions for the Clarets from a forward role.

He will be looking to achieve the same feat with the Saints, in achieving promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, and is a shoo-in for the starting right-wing berth, in a position which he should be able to hold down all season.

LW: Samuel Edozie

There are a number of tricky wide forwards at the club currently, but Edozie has showed further glimpses of what he might be capable of in pre-season and could star ahead of other options for Southampton.

This area has potentially given Russell Martin a bit of a selection headache, with Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Moussa Djenepo all looking to stake a claim.

This could be a big season for a number of them, but the former Man City youngster should get the nod at Hillsborough.

CF: Che Adams

Despite rumours surrounding his future at the club, Adams will still wish to play his part whilst he remains a Southampton player.

However, there is some competition for the centre-forward position.

Adam Armstrong started against AZ Alkmaar and has proven pedigree at second tier level, and Paul Onuachu will also be pushing to start.

Adams' presence as an all-round forward capable of holding the ball, running the channels, and linking play may give him the nod for Martin, though.