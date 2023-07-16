Southampton will be desperate to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But that won't be an easy task when you consider some of the competition they face in this quest, with Leicester City and Leeds United both likely to be looking strong when the 2023/24 campaign begins.

Middlesbrough have also been busy in the transfer market and will be looking to push for promotion after failing at the penultimate hurdle last term - and their play-off semi-final opponents Coventry City also look reasonably strong still after replacing Viktor Gyokeres with Ellis Simms.

Even the teams that have been promoted from League One look strong under their respective managers - and you feel it will be much harder for teams to get out of the Championship this term than it was last season when Burnley and Sheffield United dominated for much of the campaign.

This is why the Saints need their squad to be as strong as possible - and they can ensure they are incredibly competitive by retaining some of their best players and making some shrewd additions.

Is this Southampton's best starting line-up?

Looking more at the present rather than the future, we take a look at (arguably) the best starting lineup Russell Martin can field at this stage.

Although Alex McCarthy is a very experienced shot-stopper, Gavin Bazunu has a lot of potential and you would back him to return to the top flight sooner rather than later if he can minimise errors.

Bazunu may be the better fit for Martin's season and this is why it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start on the opening night of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ryan Manning and Romain Perraud are both full-back options - but the obvious two to go for are Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see both linked with other clubs before the summer transfer window closes, with both arguably too good not to start in the second tier.

As someone who can be a real asset in the final third though, Manning will be wanting to give them a run for their money and James Bree can't be forgotten about as another option either.

In the centre, Jan Bednarek is a player who splits opinion but he played well at times when he returned from Aston Villa. He starts alongside Jack Stephens, who will be hoping to beat others to a starting spot.

The two sitting in a deep midfield role are arguably the biggest names, with James Ward-Prowse notorious for being a threat from set-pieces and Romeo Lavia performing well enough last season to put himself in the shop window.

Who should start as Southampton's front four?

Carlos Alcaraz, who recorded four goals and two assists in just 18 league appearances last term, starts ahead of Ward-Prowse and Lavia, with Adam Armstrong and Nathan Tella on either side of him.

Tella did exceptionally well at Burnley last season and can be just as much of an asset out wide as he is centrally.

Armstrong can also be a major threat at this level, scoring 28 league goals for Blackburn Rovers during the 2021/22 season. How effective he would be out wide in the second tier remains to be seen though.

Up front, Adams has to start, having been such an asset for Birmingham City at this level.