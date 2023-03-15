Ward misses out, 4-2-3-1: The Huddersfield Town XI that Neil Warnock should field v Norwich

Huddersfield Town host Norwich City in the Championship this evening.

It’s been a tough return for Neil Warnock in the Huddersfield dugout, having picked up just four points from his five fixtures in-charge so far.

A tough schedule has played a part but it’s four games without a win now for Huddersfield, who are six points adrift of safety heading into tonight’s game, which also sees David Wagner return to the John Smith’s Stadium with his Norwich side.

Early Huddersfield team news

Warnock is hoping to be able to call on Danny Ward, who was absent on Saturday as the Terriers lost 1-0 to West Brom.

Ward took two heavily blows in the week prior against Bristol City and missed out at the Hawthorns.

There’s hope he can be fit for this game.

Neil Warnock: "We're hopeful that Wardy will recover, he's still not right but he's got another 24 hours. "He's played for me twice before and he's always been an example to everybody, a really good professional – he's a great lad to have around."#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 14, 2023

There was news on Duane Holmes and his return from a calf injury, with the midfielder back on the training pitches. Warnock, though, is minded not to rush him.

Anthony Knockaert will be missing once again, whilst the medical department are encouraging caution with Scott High and his fractured hand. They are amongst a number of problems within the Huddersfield camp right now.

Predicted Huddersfield XI v Norwich

As our graphic above shows, it’s three predicted changes from the side that lost out to West Brom.

The first comes at right-back with Rarmani Edmonds-Green replacing Matty Pearson, as he did off the bench at West Brom. He joins Tom Lees, Michal Helik and Josh Ruffels in the back-four ahead of Tomas Vaclik.

Jonathan Hogg and Jack Rudoni could well be the midfield axis, allowing Brahima Diarra a recall in the No.10 position in what’s a positive change.

Another change comes on the right, where we can see Joe Hungbo getting another chance to impress Warnock – Ben Jackson offers balance on the left.

In terms of Ward’s involvement, despite Warnock’s positivity about his fitness, it’s hard to imagine him risking the 32-year-old. Because of that, we expect to see Martyn Waghorn leading the line once more, with Ward’s role potentially from the bench.