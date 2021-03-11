Warburton’s summer plans could transform QPR further as board is urged to act: Opinion

Queens Park Rangers are having a good 2021 so far with them one of the form teams in the division and now into the top half of the table after beating Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

The Hoops have certainly picked up form with Mark Warburton finding a good system to get the best out of the players he’s got available to him and he’ll be looking to add further to that in the summer.

Indeed, he has already hinted at wanting to add more pace to the side in the next transfer market and, with Kevin Gallen urging the board to make a splash in the next window, now could be the time we see Rangers transform into a stronger, play-off challenging side for next season.

It seems quite unlikely that they’re going to make the top six this year now, of course, but they can certainly use the remaining fixtures of this campaign to provide a springboard into 21/22.

Of course, they’ll be looking potentially to keep the likes of Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin around with them currently on loan but Warburton has shown with the use of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair playing off of Austin, as well as the use of wing-backs, what added pace could do for his side as they look to break quickly up the pitch.

QPR have some decent runners in their side but not to the extent of Bright Osayi-Samuel’s blistering pace out wide, something that they lost in the January window.

Adding that back into an ever-evolving and improving QPR side could be what kicks the Hoops on further.

