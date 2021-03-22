Warburton transfer admission poses questions for several current QPR stars: Opinion

Queens Park Rangers ended the latest intense run of matches in unbeaten fashion at the weekend as they head into the international break on the back of a 1-1 draw with Reading.

Indeed, it was a game where the Hoops once again showed their improvement in 2021 with them arguably capable of winning the match had things gone their way a little more.

Even so, it’s a nod to a potentially promising season next year if they keep on their current progression path and, as part of that, the coming summer window will be key.

Indeed, Mark Warburton has admitted he would like to keep Sam Field permanently if he can with an option to buy in place in his current loan from West Brom.

Certainly, Field would be a good signing with him displaying his quality since his arrival but the admission from Warburton poses a question – what does that mean for the other midfield options at the club?

Of course, QPR want to bring in extra depth this summer to make themselves a more robust side capable of making the play-offs.

Indeed, you need depth in central midfield where the hustle and bustle happens in the Championship, with the R’s able to call upon Dom Ball (whose injury v Reading isn’t thought to be too serious,) Geoff Cameron and Stefan Johansen as well as Field.

However, three further options in that role – Luke Amos, Tom Carroll and Charlie Owns will all be back for next season from injury, whilst young Faysal Bettache also needs to be considered – though a loan might be likely for him.

The point stands, though, that if Field stays and the other three all return to fitness, QPR then have a lot of central midfield options.

Cameron, of course, might be used as a centre-back once more next season – depending on what happens with Jordy de Wijs’ loan – whilst there’s no guarantee Johansen stays – though surely everyone involved would like that to happen.

Carroll was one of the Hoops’ best players before injury, meanwhile, whilst Amos’ quality is undoubted and Owens was really emerging before another injury setback – surely they all have credentials to feature at QPR next year?

Plenty looks set to happen this summer, then, and it’ll be interesting to see how Warburton puts together his midfield puzzle with the pieces he wants to keep.