Warburton suggests midfielder could remain at QPR this season

Mark Warburton has suggested that Faysal Bettache could remain at the club this season and be an option for Queens Park Rangers’ midfield as he weighs up sending some of the young players out on loan, as quoted by West London Sport.

The Hoops started this season well with a fine win over Nottingham Forest last weekend and they’ll now look to build on that with a win against newly-promoted Coventry City this evening.

The men from W12 are still in the market as they look to add to their side, too, and are also now weighing up the younger players that might be better off leaving on loan this transfer window.

Indeed, Bettache is among them but, whilst the likes of Joe Gubbins won’t be at the club for this season, the midfielder could well stay put.

Warburton revealed:

“The likes of Joe Gubbins and Odi Alfa, yes. Faysal, maybe – but he did very well when he got some match minutes and we can’t leave ourselves too thin.

“So we’ve got to try and time it right. It has to be the right loan for the right player at the right time – and that will be enormously beneficial.”

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina

The Verdict

QPR have been good at getting their youngsters out on loan and seeing them shine, Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel are key examples of that.

However, if a youngster is good enough to offer something to the squad then it makes sense to keep hold of him and it does appear that Warburton is considering that potential avenue with Bettache.