Warburton reveals little thought as yet behind longer stay for QPR signing

Mark Warburton has revealed that there are currently no plans for QPR to look to sign Stefan Johansen on a permanent basis if his loan spell from Fulham goes to plan.

The Norwegian international has made the short trip from Craven Cottage to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium in this January transfer window with him set to don the blue and white hoops for the rest of the campaign on loan.

Indeed, he’ll likely be playing a lot more at QPR than he would have at Fulham this season and fans will be excited to see what a player of his pedigree can do for them.

Naturally, then, during his press conference on Thursday morning ahead of the trip to Watford on Monday night, Warburton was asked whether any thought has been given to a longer spell for the player.

The manager revealed, though, that nothing had been considered in terms of a permanent stay past the end of the loan and there’s no obligation to buy.

The Verdict

Johansen could well prove a hit this season and QPR may want to keep him but in the current situation with finances, you just don’t know what is around the corner so there’s probably little need for the R’s to think ahead.

If he does well and it’s possible, however, perhaps they’ll take up such a discussion.