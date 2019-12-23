Warburton outline’s QPR’s January transfer plans

Queens Park Rangers’ manager Mark Warburton has insisted that he will ‘use the market wisely’ ahead of the January transfer window opening next week.

QPR were denied a win at home to Charlton Athletic at the weekend – they twice took the lead through Geoff Cameron in the first-half and Marc Pugh in the second, but were pegged back through Lyle Taylor on his first start since August and Naby Sarr scoring the final equaliser in injury time.

It was QPR’s second-last home game of 2019 and with the January transfer window just around the corner, Warburton has outlined his criteria for the next month.

Speaking to Kilburn Times yesterday, Warburton said:

“We’ve got to recognise Financial Fair Play, we’ve got to be financially prudent so what we have to do is try and use the market wisely, do some trading if need be.”

QPR are still paying the price for their free-spending days in the Premier League. They were dealt a record-breaking FFP fine back in 2017 and remain a minimum-spend club because of it.

“We’ve just got to get players who can add to the playing squad,” explained the 57-year-old. “There’s no point bringing in another number who is the same as what you’ve already got. “We have to make sure that we try and use the market wisely. “We’ve got one of the smaller budgets but you’ve seen already the quality that the players can show – there’s no lack of ability in the dressing room.” Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now! 1 of 15 Ian Holloway managed QPR in the 2004/05 Championship season - where did they finish in the league? 9th 10th 11th 12th QPR signed 17 players in the summer as Warburton began his reshape of the club, but next month will also be a question of keeping their best players, with Ebere Eze being heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. The verdict Warburton has a big squad at QPR but he’s still in need of one or two players to paper over some of the cracks. Don’t expect fireworks in the transfer window next month from QPR – they’ll be smart with their money and Warburton will only do the deal if it’s right for the club.